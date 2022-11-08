Here is how the right food can help you lower your stress levels

Modern science is uncovering what ancient science always knew; by improving our eating habits, many illnesses can be healed. According to sources, the most underrated component of the stress-fighting regimen, diet, is just as capable of managing stress as the other elements. Yes, even a chronic lifestyle ailment can be stopped in its tracks if you know what foods to eat.

What is stress?

When we are in a bad or dangerous situation, stress is our response to the feeling of any stimulus. Chronic stress has negative effects on our health. In the long run, excessive stress can interfere with practically all bodily functions and increase the risk of a number of illnesses and lifestyle problems, including heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, digestion & sleep disorders, anxiety, and depression. We cannot prevent chronic stress because it is an inherent part of our life, but we can manage it by eating wisely.

Also read: Here is how a workout regime can help you to keep diabetes in check

Stress can be reduced by consuming certain nutrients in the diet. The best method of managing stress is through consuming some specific nutrients. According to studies, your body requires more vitamins B and C, selenium, magnesium, and other nutrients when you're under stress. You may be able to control your stress levels simply by consuming meals high in these nutrients. Studies have really shown that high-quality nutrients taken over the long term can benefit your body.

Additionally, many studies have also demonstrated a crucial connection between the microbes that reside in our intestines, what we consume, and how we ultimately feel. So using food as a coping mechanism for stress is beneficial for general health. The single most crucial component for optimum health is a balanced, nourishing diet. When you are stressed out again, pay attention to your palate and make any adjustments. Here are some dishes that have been shown to lower stress levels:

Dark chocolate: The effects of dark chocolate are said to be both chemical and psychological. When consumed in moderation and free of any unnecessary excess sugar, dark chocolate is traditionally low in sugar and high in antioxidants, both of which assist lower stress hormone levels in the body.

Warm milk: When consumed just before going to bed, it is known to promote restful sleep and help with stress management. Warm milk has a calming effect on our bodies. It is renowned as a muscle relaxant and mood stabiliser and is high in calcium and vitamin D, which support bone health.

Nuts & seeds: Nuts and seeds, which are rich in magnesium, good fats, and minerals, might reduce stress when eaten in moderation. Walnuts, pistachios, sunflower seeds, flaxseed, and almonds are all excellent choices.

Fibre-rich foods: Foods high in fibre are known for being good for the gut and may reduce stress, anxiety, and depression. Consume sufficient amounts of fresh fruits, green vegetables, nuts & seeds, and other foods to increase the quantity of fibre in your diet. You can also choose foods made of whole grains, such as whole-grain cereals for breakfast.

Also read: Here’s all you need to know about Shruti Haasan’s body care and fitness regimens

Whole unprocessed grains: Unprocessed grains are known to have a mood-stabilizing impact by raising serotonin levels, a hormone that improves mood and reduces stress. For improved nutrition and enough fibre intake that takes longer to digest and releases blood sugar gradually over time, choose healthy, unrefined carbohydrates such as unprocessed grains.

The best method to combat stress and its damaging effects on our bodies is to eat a balanced diet. Try to eat healthily and adjust your food preferences to your emotional and physical needs.