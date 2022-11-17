Sylvester Stallone shares Bruce Willis is going through 'really difficult times' after aphasia diagnosis

In March 2022, Sylvester took to Instagram to share an old picture of him with Bruce

Hollywood actor Sylvester Stallone said in an interview that his friend and popular American actor, Bruce Willis, who has been suffering from aphasia is going through ‘a rough time’. Bruce’s condition was revealed in March 2022 by his family. In the interview, Sylvester said, “Bruce is going through some really, really difficult times. So he's been sort of incommunicado.” He also added that not being able to speak to the actor kills him. “it's so sad,” Sylvester said.

Aphasia is a physiological disorder that affects language cognition in a person. According to reports, it impacts the speech and the understanding of both spoken and written language. It can occur after a person suffers a stroke or a head injury. Reports added that the condition can make Bruce lose his ability to speak or understand things.

In March 2022, the issue was disclosed to the public through a statement released by Bruce’s family. The statement said that the actor would be stepping away from work after being diagnosed with the condition.

“To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family, we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him,” the statement read.

In March 2022, Sylvester took to Instagram to share some old pictures of him and Bruce, after the diagnosis was made public. He captioned the picture, “We go back a long way, praying for the best for you and your wonderful family …”