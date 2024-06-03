The Maze of choices

There are over 30 trillion cells, zillions of tissues, bones, ligaments and fats, over 79 essential organs, an Amazon forest full of bacteria, the elemental compounds and water in the human body. These are the indicators of our health and we are to manage all of this!

So we try. We tame the palate to go for the greens, count our protein and sugar intake. We also kep a tab of zinc, potassium, and calcium. Then there’s B6 and B12. How can we forget about that? And despite all that, things do not fall into the right place without exercise. We hop on to do some yoga and cardio. But then where is the time for strength training or time optimised fitness and all those trendy biohacking things?