Easy ways to improve grip strength at the gym (including a gardening glove hack!)

Weak grip strength can seriously limit your performance in exercises like deadlifts, pull-ups, rows, and even kettlebell swings. But grip strength is totally trainable and the gym is the perfect place to start.

Here’s how to level up your grip game in the gym

Start with free weights

Machines don’t demand much from your grip, but dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells do. Exercises like farmer’s carries, deadlifts, and Romanian deadlifts force your hands and forearms to work overtime. Start incorporating more free-weight training into your routine to naturally strengthen your grip.

Do farmer’s carries

Grab a pair of heavy dumbbells, stand tall, and walk. That’s it. This simple movement puts your grip strength to the test while also engaging your core and improving posture. Try walking for 30–60 seconds, rest, and repeat. Increase the weight or time as you progress.

Try dead hangs

Hanging from a pull-up bar (aka dead hangs) is a powerful way to build grip endurance. Start with 20–30 seconds and work your way up.

If you want to raise the difficulty level, you can also try towel hangs by draping a towel over the bar and hold onto it. This mimics rope climbing and intensifies forearm activation.

Train your fingers

Grip is about finger strength. Incorporate pinch grip holds using weight plates (hold two plates together smooth side out), or use grip trainers or therapy putty between sets to build finger dexterity and pressure.

Use gloves (yes, even gardening ones!)

Grip aids like lifting gloves can provide better traction, especially if sweaty palms are your downfall. While gym-specific gloves are common, some people even swear by gardening gloves for their durability and grip texture.

It can also help if your palms sweat a lot. Just make sure they’re snug and don’t slip.