Easy ways to improve grip strength at the gym (including a gardening glove hack!)

Weak grip strength can seriously limit your performance in exercises like deadlifts, pull-ups, rows, and even kettlebell swings. But grip strength is totally trainable and the gym is the perfect place to start.
Start with free weights
Machines don’t demand much from your grip, but dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells do. Exercises like farmer’s carries, deadlifts, and Romanian deadlifts force your hands and forearms to work overtime. Start incorporating more free-weight training into your routine to naturally strengthen your grip.
Do farmer’s carries
Grab a pair of heavy dumbbells, stand tall, and walk. That’s it. This simple movement puts your grip strength to the test while also engaging your core and improving posture. Try walking for 30–60 seconds, rest, and repeat. Increase the weight or time as you progress.
Try dead hangs
Hanging from a pull-up bar (aka dead hangs) is a powerful way to build grip endurance. Start with 20–30 seconds and work your way up.
If you want to raise the difficulty level, you can also try towel hangs by draping a towel over the bar and hold onto it. This mimics rope climbing and intensifies forearm activation.
Train your fingers
Grip is about finger strength. Incorporate pinch grip holds using weight plates (hold two plates together smooth side out), or use grip trainers or therapy putty between sets to build finger dexterity and pressure.
Use gloves (yes, even gardening ones!)
Grip aids like lifting gloves can provide better traction, especially if sweaty palms are your downfall. While gym-specific gloves are common, some people even swear by gardening gloves for their durability and grip texture.
It can also help if your palms sweat a lot. Just make sure they’re snug and don’t slip.
Chalk over straps
Lifting straps are helpful for heavy sets, but don’t rely on them too early. Use chalk to reduce moisture and improve raw grip. Save straps for when you’re maxing out and want to focus purely on strength progression without compromising grip safety.
Add wrist and forearm exercises
Finish your sessions with some wrist curls, reverse curls, or wrist roller work. Stronger wrists support better grip control and reduce the risk of strain during heavy lifts.
Grip strength takes time to build, but even small, consistent efforts add up. Make grip training a regular part of your workout, not just an afterthought, and you’ll soon notice your bars no longer slipping and your lifts getting stronger.
A big part of making progress at the gym is about being able to increase the weight you lift, aka progressive overload. Otherwise, you plateau.
But if you forget to work on your grip strength, you might find it tough to raise the weight of your dumbbells or barbells. So, keep working on it and feel the difference with time!
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.