GTA 6’s $100 price tag explained by Take-Two CEO

CEO of Rockstar’s parent company Take-Two Interactive, Strauss Zelnick recently addressed the speculation surrounding the price point of GTA 6. “Our goal always is to deliver more value than what we charge,” Strauss said. He also clarified that the players of GTA 6 will have the perfect scale, ambition, and quality that will justify its price point. Although, it will end up on the higher side of the industry norms. This statement aligns with Take-Two's long standing approach to its flagship franchises so far. Strauss also noted that pricing decisions are not random but tied to the overall entertainment value the game provides for gamers. This is particularly relevant for GTA 6, which follows the colossal success of Grand Theft Auto 5.

GTA 5 was released in the market in 2013 and quickly became one of the bestselling games of all time. It has moved 215 million copies till date, just a hint away from its 220 million targets. The game's sales boost and longevity in the market has showcased a huge cultural and commercial pull.