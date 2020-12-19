‘Tis the season to celebrate, spread joy and make memories with your family doing something unusual. While most of us are WFH and are spending time either in our living rooms or in our study, we suggest you give yourselves a short break from the indoors by stepping outdoors to check out some unique Christmas decorations. If you are in Bengaluru here’s a list of three places you must visit to click some selfies, pose with your loved ones under the mistletoe, and soak in the warmth of fairy lights, albeit while taking precautions and wearing masks.

World of Christmas at Phoenix MarketCity

Like every year, this mall in Whitefield is celebrating Christmas with all pomp and show and the highlight is the Tree of Jubilation. The nearly 50ft tall tree is a glittering spectacle to behold. Inspired by European design sensibility, the tree is adorned with shimmering lights, motifs, baubles and trinkets. Adjacent to the tree there’s a life-size merry-go-round installation that’s totally worth being clicked! If you have taken enough pictures, and want to do something more, then check out the Christmas flea market that has everything from chocolates, home décor, toys, and ornaments to food!

ITC Gardenia

This luxury hotel has put up a unique handcrafted tree for this year’s Christmas. The hotel that believes in Responsible Luxury, has created the Tree of Life with dried leaves collected from the gardens and parks of Bengaluru. The entire hotel team has contributed to the making of this gorgeous tree that’s painted in hues of blue, red, green, and silver. Reindeers made of recycled material are placed around the tree, giving it a natural feel. The lighting adds another dimension and certainly makes the spot an ideal place to capture some memories on your smartphone cameras.

UB City

This plush mall in the heart of the city has pulled out all stops to decorate its interiors. What’s different this year is that instead of installing a tree in the foyer, the tree has been put up in the lobby. Even the pots placed adjacent to the escalators are done up with smaller Xmas trees.



The main staircase is covered with a red carpet giving the space a glamorous feel. The food court on the first floor too looks festive as most restaurants have done up their spaces with red-and-gold themed festive décor. If there’s one spot, where you know every picture you click will look great, then it has to be UB City!



