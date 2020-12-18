With Christmas just around the corner, we recommend some of the best patisseries and home bakers in the town. After all, what is the season without a classic Plum Cake? Here’s our specially-curated list for you.

Only in Xmas

Trio-La Patisserie is known for its plum cakes. They prepare two batches of fruits and seeds — one batch from November and the other from last year’s batch. Cranberries, almonds, pumpkin seeds and orange peels are mixed with rum and stored for baking. The bakery also claims that they use homemade butter and spice mix to bake their cakes. We recommend you try these cakes as you won’t find these decadent ones during any other time of the year.

Starts at Rs. 275 onwards

Plum cake from Trio

Call of the classics

ITC Hotels — Kakatiya and Kohenur — have launched an exclusive range of cakes, breads and gift hampers for this Christmas season. They call their Christmas collection, Season’s Selections By ITC Hotels and their specials truly reinvent the classic festive signatures. ITC’s array of desserts include two Plum cake hamper variants — Tinsel, a classic Plum Cake and Felicity, a Nutmeg Signature Plum Cake. Topped with fruits, cherries and icing sugar, Kakatiya is the go-to if you prefer the classics.

Starts from Rs. 1,325 onwards.

Plum Cake and assorted Xmas goodies from ITC Hotels

Grandma’s recipes

Christmas is always special at Ofen, Banjara Hills and so are their plum cakes. They tailor it according to recipes handed down through generations. They soak fruits in October when the process of baking starts. These fruits are mixed with the ones saved from the previous year. They say this process adds more flavour to the cake. With white cream icing and red candy sticks as decorations, these delicacies spell nothing but Xmas.

Starts from Rs. 619 onwards.

Christmas cakes from Ofen

Assorted goodies

Mumbai-based Theobroma, that just opened its outlet in Hyderabad, is offering an assortment of dessert platters that include Christmas Brownies, Homemade flavoured jelly sweets, Christmas Cupcakes and Christmas Tarts. They also have a Christmas Plum Cake that you can get individually or with other delicacies in a hamper-form.

Starts at Rs. 475 onwards.

Theobroma's Plum cake

Curated with care

At The Pastry Picasso, founder Vengal Rao Katam has curated a special Christmas menu with dessert options from across the globe. Yule Logs, Grandma Cakes, Stollen Bread name it and they have it. But what you must not miss at this home bakery is their Plum Cake hampers.

Starts at Rs. 700 onwards.

The Pastry Picasso's seasonal favourite

Have it your way

Cravery does not just bake Christmas cakes but also gives the patrons a chance to the patrons to be a part of this process. Every year, they start the Yuletide season with cake-mixing workshops. These workshops allow you to mix the favourite fruits and seeds with your choice of alcohol. They, then, store your fruits and seeds for a month and bake a fresh cake on the day you wish to have your delivery. If you missed these workshops worry not, as you can still place an order for their rich, and fluffy Plum cakes.

Starts at Rs. 1,800 for one kg