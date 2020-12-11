Chef Anvesh Bhandari, from Hyderabad Marriott Hotel & Convention Centre, is a pastry specialist to reckon with. He is known for creating classic desserts like Hummingbird and Devil Chocolate Cake. With the Christmas season around the corner, we thought what would be better than asking Chef Anvesh how he makes the classic Spiced Chocolate Crème Brûlée to start with. It is also easy enough for you to try at home.

Ingredients:

Heavy cream: 500 ml | Sugar: 100 grams | Egg yolk: 8 | Dark chocolate (54%): 500 grams | Cinnamon stick: 1 | Nutmeg powder: ¼ teaspoon | Vanilla essence: 1 teaspoon

Method:

● At first, heat the cream with sugar. Add nutmeg powder.

● While your cream is getting heated, cut your dark chocolate into tiny chunks and keep it aside. You can also keep your egg yolks reading by beating them with vanilla essence in a separate bowl.

● Once the cream mixture is heated, separate the cinnamon stick from the concoction. Transfer the chocolate chunks to this and give this a mix like ganache.

● Now, pour the cream-chocolate mixture gently into the egg yolks. Whisk this continuously to avoid the egg yolks from coagulating.

● After that, strain this batter and pour in ramekins. Bake over a double boiler for 160 celsius for one hour.

● Cool it down and refrigerate for about four hours or overnight.

● Finally, sprinkle castor sugar on the top. Use a torch to melt the sugar. This will give your dessert a crunchy exterior.

● Garnish using your favourite toppings. Serve chilled.