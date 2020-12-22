If you are travelling to Bengaluru by air and are worried about being tested for COVID-19, then here's some news. The Kempegowda International Airport (KIAB) operated by Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) has launched a 24X7 COVID-19 testing facility at the Airport.

Located near the Arrivals area of the Terminal, the NABL and ICMR certified RT-PCR testing centre is managed and operated by Bengaluru-based Auriga Research Private Limited. There will be a sample collection kiosk inside the Terminal and a dedicated, state-of-the-art laboratory outside the BLR Airport Terminal. A waiting lounge with strict adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols is part of the facility. International arrival passengers unable to get a test prior to boarding their flight can make use of this facility on their arrival at BLR. The service will be available to departing passengers, who need to undergo a RT-PCR test before travelling and produce a COVID-19 negative test report at their destination.

Under the express test method on the globally acclaimed Abbott ID Now™, the RT-PCR test result would be available in less than 15 minutes, while the regular RT-PCR test result would take up to six hours. Until the test results are received, those tested would be required to wait in a specially demarcated area. Reports would be shared directly with those tested through digital platforms. As per Government requirements, the results of all samples will be registered on the ICMR website.

The slots for testing can be pre-booked on https://testing-lab.com/ covid19-testing-center

The cost of the test varies depending on how soon the passenger wants the results. It starts at Rs 800 and goes up to Rs 5,000.



