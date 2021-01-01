If you are travelling via Benglauru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIAB/ BLR Airport) then here's some news for you!

The South Runway (new runway) of the airport is now CAT IIIB compliant which means inclement weather and foggy conditions will have minimal impact on the movement of aircraft. This upgrade came into effect from December 31, 2020, 0530 hours.

The KIAB/BLR Airport is one of the busiest airports in the country and always works on providing utmost comfort and safety to travellers. The newly-installed advanced Instrument Landing System (ILS), Airfield Ground Lights (AGL), and other navigational aids will help smooth functioning of the South Runway. This further means the runway can facilitate aircraft landing with a low runway visual range as low as 50 meters and take-offs at 125 metres. This makes BLR Airport the only Airport in South India and sixth in the Country with CAT III B runway.

Fog-related flight delays in Bengaluru have traditionally caused delays and diversions, inconveniencing passengers. Now with this upgradation, the airport is equipped to handle flights in the winter season with ease.