All for the winter holiday

Gone are the days when people travelled only during summer. Now more and more people are opting for winter vacations too. Be it a simple road trip with friends and family or a weekend getaway — hitting the road has become everyone’s wish. CE gets in touch with city-based travel bloggers who give insights about the places one can opt for this winter vacation without any fear of workload along with a list of must visit ones during this season.

Bharath, a well-known blogger from the city who is known for his reviews on food joints and travel places mentions places to visit this time of the month and how beautiful you can make the experience, he says, “This season you will surely get a shot at vacation time and for this domestic travel is one of the best options. One should definitely try and experience Rann Utsav, Gujarat and the most beautiful thing here is the time you get to spend with your loved ones with the carnival atmosphere around you. Goa is always a must-visit option in December. Who would miss the celebrations of the year’s end? Udaipur could be one of the luxury destinations of this time. Andaman and Nicobar islands are other options if you are interested and do not want to miss scuba diving. A cruise trip from Mumbai to Lakshadweep is also one of the getaway options for your weekend or rather long weekends. You can also plan a heritage ride where you can cover the heritage sites of South India which include places like Hyderabad, Chennai, Mahabalipuram, Pondicherry, Auroville, Madurai and many more in the south. These could be some of the best options you must try this season.”

Usha Satta, a travel blogger further talks about places in and around Hyderabad that could be considered for anyone’s weekend getaway for this season and says, “It’s the perfect time for vacation, but if you are too caught up with work and decide to go somewhere around the city or outskirts of the city then there are few amazing places that you could choose. For staycations, Hyatt Hyderabad Gachibowli, Novotel Hyderabad Airport, Golkonda resort and spa, Ramoji Film City, and Lahari Patancheru are a few places that you must try.

For resorts which could help you in a close destination holiday, you can opt for Mrugavani, Alankrita resorts, Pragati resorts which are close to the city. One can also try Angirasa luxury camping and Mounam Yoga Farm. The best with a commanding view is the Harita hotel at Eagalapenta which is managed by Telanagana tourism. Laknavarm resort by the lake is a must-visit place. These could make our holiday plans even better instead of going somewhere way too far.”