Five offbeat places in India for an intimate destination wedding

The wedding season is here! Are you planning to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony but don't want to compromise on the dreamy, fairytale venue (and of course photographs!)? Here are some of the best offbeat and unique places in India you can explore for your dream destination wedding:

Kumarakom, Kerala

The sun shining down on the mesmerising backwaters of Kumarakom, a bouquet full of pink water lilies and the aroma of a delicious wedding feast in the air. Sounds dreamy, right? Take your vows in this exotic village in Kerala surrounded by nature and peace. With the mangrove forests, houseboats and the scenic Vembanad Lake, Kumarakom is also great for the customary pre-wedding shoot.

Stay at: Kumarakom Lake Resort

Umiam Lake, Meghalaya

What will make a more intimate wedding than a quaint tucked-away Umiam Lake in the serene hills of Meghalaya, with a view of lush greenery, tranquil waters and vivid blue skies? Pair this with earth-tone palette décor, twinkling fairy lights and peonies; and you have got yourself a fairytale wedding.

Stay at: Ri Kynjai – Serenity by the Lake

Havelock Island, Andaman & Nicobar

How about an island wedding? You can tick off outdoor wedding, subtle but elegant décor, and wine on the beach from your wedding wish list at Havelock Island in Andaman. P.S. No need to travel elsewhere, the islands can also double up as your honeymoon destination!

Stay at: Munjoh Ocean Resort

Neemrana, Rajasthan

Where there’s a destination wedding, there is Rajasthan. But this time around, explore the lesser-known town of Neemrana and its 15th-century old fort. If you want to keep the wedding intimate yet royal and simple yet extravagant, light up this historical town with drum beats, gulal, flowers, champagne, and an array of fun-filled traditions.

Stay at: Neemrana Fort Palace

Hampi, Karnataka

Here’s your chance to have a royally resplendent wedding that is straight out of a movie. All of us know Karnataka's Hampi to be a historical heritage site, but did you know that it makes for an amazing wedding destination too? This visually stunning landscape is home to several temples and architectural marvels perfect for a palatial, traditional Indian wedding filled with grand decorations, age-old rituals, sumptuous feasts and more.

Stay at: Evolve Back

Orchha, Madhya Pradesh

In Madhya Pradesh’s Orchha, travel back in time to the 16th century and recreate a royal extravagant traditional wedding. Imagine tying the knot in a place where the priest’s chants reverberate through the palace’s stone walls, the bride’s bright attire illuminates the lantern-lit rooms, and the flower garlands hang from the delicately-painted and carved high-ceiling fort. Believe us, the wedding pictures will be extraordinary!

Stay at: Rajmahal Orchha

