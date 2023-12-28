New Year Special: 4 visa-free destinations to add to your travel bucket list for 2024

With the New Year just around the corner, if you are one of those avid travellers who like to pull out their maps to plan their trips ahead, then we are here to make that process easy for you. While Indians are rejoicing in the prospect of exploring exotic destinations without the hassle of visa requirements, we list 4 countries that are all set to welcome Indian travellers with open arms in 2024.



Qatar



Famous for more than just hosting the FIFA World Cup last year, Qatar, a small yet affluent Gulf nation, seamlessly blends tradition and luxury. Doha, the capital, features futuristic architecture, including the iconic Burj Doha and the Museum of Islamic Art. Immerse yourself in the rich heritage at Souq Waqif, where traditional markets showcase Qatari craftsmanship and cuisine. The Katara Cultural Village offers a glimpse into art and performances, while the desert landscapes surrounding the city provide an opportunity for exhilarating dune bashing and camel rides. Please note that the Middle Eastern countries are also gearing up to revamp their desert adventures.

Holidays with return airfare: ₹60,000 onwards.

Kenya

A safari enthusiast’s paradise, this African country’s Masai Mara National Reserve hosts the iconic Great Migration, where wildebeest and zebras traverse the plains and the Big Five thrive in the same land (African elephant, lion, leopard, Cape buffalo and rhinoceros) and witness the breathtaking landscapes of the Great Rift Valley. Beyond wildlife, immerse yourself in Masai culture, traditions, and welcoming communities or head to Nairobi — the capital that offers a dynamic urban experience.

Holidays with return airfare: ₹1,70,000 onwards.

Thailand

Thailand, known as the Land of Smiles, is where modernity meets tradition as gleaming skyscrapers co-exist with ornate temples like Wat Arun Ratchawararam Ratchawaramahawihan. Explore the vibrant Damnoen Saduak Floating Market and Maeklong Railway Market in Bangkok, while you also savour the delectable street food and witness the majestic Grand Palace. For those seeking tranquillity, the southern islands of Phuket, Krabi and Koh Samui boast stunning beaches, crystal-clear waters and marine life, perfect for relaxation and water adventures.

Holidays with return airfare: ₹60,000 onwards.

Indonesia

The world’s largest island country, Indonesia, an archipelago with over 17,000 islands — boasts diverse landscapes and cultures. Jakarta, the capital, presents a bustling metropolis with a rich history and modern amenities. For a tropical escape, the Gili Islands offer pristine beaches and world-class diving. Explore the unique culture of Yogyakarta and the ancient temples of Borobudur and Prambanan or take a flight to Bali, the Island of the Gods, renowned for its lush landscapes, ancient temples, thriving arts and party scenes. One can also visit peaks like Mount Rinjani, Mount Bromo and Mount Batur.

Holidays with return airfare: ₹60,000 onwards.

