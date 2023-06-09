What to do when there’s a shark in the water

The ocean is beautiful and terrifying in its own way, and so are its inhabitants. After the video of a Russian man being attacked by a shark off a beach in Egypt went viral on the internet, the fear of the floating fin in water has risen again.



Humans are usually not on the shark’s specials list when it comes to dinner. They will usually leave you alone. But in case there’s a shark near you and if it’s straying away from its usual meals, here’s what you should do and not do:

DO NOT Panic. We know it’s difficult to not, but panicking and splashing around is only going to incite the shark’s interest in you more.

Maintain eye contact. Position your body towards the shark, remain still in the water and let the shark know that it’s being watched. Then slowly back up toward the boat or shore.

If you are being attacked, kick, poke and punch all you can at the sensitive spots like yes and gills. If you are carrying something with you, like an underwater camera, turn it into a weapon.

Keep your blind spots safe. Swim into a position where the shark cannot get behind you.

It’s always better to swim with other people because one — it decreases the chances of attack and two — if you do get bitten, someone needs to take you to the shore.

No matter how much it’s fun and exciting, avoid going into the water in the dark. You are not the only one fond of night outs.

