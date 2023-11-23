Conrad Maldives Rangali Island introduces new wellness and sustainability initiatives

Tropical escapade Maldives is loved for its enchanting natural beauty, pristine white-sand beaches, clear azure waters, breathtaking coral reefs and luxurious overwater bungalows. It's a top choice for romantic getaways and also attracts water sports enthusiasts.

Centred in this coastal destination is Conrad Maldives Rangali Island (CMRI) known for providing a luxury getaway. Recently it has amped up its wellness and sustainability initiatives to offer memorable experiences like yoga with ocean views, meditation in tropical settings, and special treatments such as Shirodhara and Vedic Marma. Wellness practitioners guide guests through Kundalini yoga, meditation, energy therapy and transformative sessions.

At Conrad Maldives Rangali Island

At Conrad Maldives

The resort embraces sustainability through its 'Travel with Purpose' program, featuring initiatives like the Coral Regeneration Program and the Maldivian cultural village experience. Guests can enjoy cuisines from the Hydroponics Garden, participate in coral conservation and explore Maldivian culture.

Snorkelling experience

Experience the epitome of refined luxury at The Muraka, an extraordinary two-tier residence submerged 16 feet beneath the surface of the Indian Ocean. It’s a unique architectural marvel housing a spiral staircase that guides you to this glass-encased suite featuring a dedicated tunnel viewing theatre, expansive windows in the bathroom, a spacious walk-in closet, and unrivalled, vibrant vistas of marine life.

Also read: A seaside affair: Discovering an oasis of luxury and eco tourism in Goa with Praya Villas

View of Conrad

Next, the Ithaa Undersea Restaurant, nestled within, promises an exhilarating gastronomic journey—a delightful five-course dinner surrounded by the vibrant marine life of the Maldives. This locale is perfect for commemorating special occasions or indulging in a sumptuous feast with awe-inspiring underwater scenery. You can also experience a self-care adventure with spa retreats or immerse in activities like Chef’s Garden.

Mail: priyamvada@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @ranapriyamvada

