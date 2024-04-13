A spiritual sanctuary in the heart of urban chaos in Kochi

The St Antony’s Shrine at Kaloor is renowned for the profound spiritual experience it offers to its devotees. Tuesdays hold special significance at the Kaloor Church. On the day, the sermons and novena prayers draw a pious crowd of thousands. “More than half of the people who attend these are non-Christians,” says P Prakash, a local historian.

The shrine of St Antony was consecrated in 1915, and the inaugural mass was celebrated in 1962 when the church was built there. Later, the Holy Relic of St Antony was enshrined, further enriching the spiritual significance of the site. Novena prayers commenced in 1973.

“The shrine was also called novena palli in the earlier days,” Prakash says, adding, “It was a small kappela (chapel) before and people used to gather even on the road to offer their prayers.”

St Antony, also known as Fernando Martins de Bulhoes or Saint Anthony of Lisbon, was a revered Portuguese Catholic priest and a friar of the Franciscan Order, living in the Middle Ages.