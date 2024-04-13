Here's the ultimate summer escape to the gateway of the northeast

As the temperatures rise, there's no better time to plan a getaway to one of these opulent resorts, where comfort meets sophistication. From tranquil valleys to riverside havens, each of these resorts at the 'Gateway to the Northeast', Guwahati, offers an oasis of relaxation amidst the bustling city life.

Join us as we explore the perfect destinations for your summer break in Guwahati, including the iconic Mayfair Spring Valley Resort and other establishments that promise to make your vacation truly unforgettable.

Kiranshree Grand, Guwahati

Kiranshree Grand stands as a beacon of luxury and sophistication in Guwahati, offering a refined retreat for discerning travellers. The hotel boasts opulent accommodations, ranging from elegant rooms to luxurious suites, each designed to provide the utmost comfort and style. Guests can indulge in culinary delights at the hotel's gourmet restaurants, where a team of expert chefs curates an exquisite dining experience. With its impeccable service and attention to detail, Kiranshree Grand promises an unforgettable summer escape in the heart of the city.

Mayfair Spring Valley Resort

Nestled amidst the serene valleys of Guwahati, Mayfair Spring Valley Resort epitomises luxury and tranquillity. With its lavish accommodations ranging from deluxe rooms to secluded villas, every corner of this 5-star haven exudes opulence. Immerse yourself in a world of indulgence as you dine at the Bay Leaf Restaurant, offering delectable delights amidst breathtaking views of rolling hills. Whether you choose to unwind by the pool or explore the nearby attractions, Mayfair Spring Valley Resort promises an unforgettable summer escape.