A ruinous good time

Perhaps the most creative ruin bar lies outside the Jewish Quarter. On a quiet street in the heart of Pest is the communism-themed Red Ruin Bar. Though not a typical ruin pub, it fits the unique, quirky profile. Here, Budapest makes fun of its communist past with pop art, graffiti, puns and drinks named after people like Karl Marx, Vladimir Lenin, Joseph Stalin and Mao Zedong. Inside, dimmed by red lighting, a mural of these leaders gaily having a ‘communist party’ takes centre stage. Here, you can learn Hungarian in under two minutes… just order from their impressive selection of the local fruit brandy, pálinka, which comes with a side of heavy metal or rock music.