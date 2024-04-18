World Heritage Day 2024: 5 Indian heritage sites you should visit

Carving a path through the Charanandri hills of Maharashtra, we find the Ellora Caves. These 34 remarkable caves stand as a testament to religious tolerance. Each cave, meticulously carved by followers of Buddhism, Brahmanism, and Jainism, whispers stories of faith and artistic expression. Dating from the 6th to 12th centuries, the caves offer a glimpse into the evolution of these religions and the region's cultural tapestry.