Spread across 185 acres, New Jersey welcomes its very own Hindu shrine — BAPS Akshardham

Located around 100 kms south of Times Square in New York, New Jersey’s Akshardham Temple in Robinsville stands as a testament to ancient Hindu and Indian culture. Inaugurated recently, this architectural marvel is the second largest of its kind globally and the largest in the western hemisphere, covering an expansive 185 acres and towering 191 feet high.
Constructed over 15 years, the temple’s architecture features a stunning array of over 10,000 statues and statuettes, depicting classical Indian instruments and dance forms. Made from interlocking, load-bearing stone — including granite, limestone, marble, sandstone and other minerals sourced from countries such as Bulgaria, China, Greece, India, Italy and Turkey — the Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple is placed amidst lush fields.
The temple complex boasts a canopied plaza with a 49-foottall bronze statue of Bhagwan Swaminarayan, the temple’s supreme god, along with a welcome centre, a vegetarian café, a step-well, courtyards, fountains and gardens. Eighteen shikhara towers, some spire-like and others pyramidal, further enhance its grandeur.
Despite its grandeur, photography inside the temple is prohibited to maintain its sanctity and preserve a one-of-a-kind experience. To aid visitors in exploring the vastness of the temple, volunteers dressed in pink saris guide them, while short orientation films in theatres offer insights into its history and significance. Following temple norms, visitors are required to remove their shoes before entering.
In a nod to inclusivity and diversity, the temple includes plaques commemorating Martin Luther King Jr and Albert Einstein. This architectural master piece not only serves as a place of worship for Hindus in New Jersey but also stands as a cultural and spiritual landmark, inviting people of all backgrounds to learn and explore their spirituality.
— Shambhavi Ranjan
