At 62, Molly Joy’s wanderlust defies a lifetime of hardship

It was then that travel came calling and she got an invite to join a friend on a trip to Europe. “I discussed it with my son. But I had only INR 1 lakh in my account. I was told that to get the visa, I would need around INR 1.5 lakh in my bank account,” she explains.

She was not one to be stopped. It was her long dream to board a plane and go on a tour, so she collected the money to get that visa stamped on her passport.

“That was the start. After visiting Europe, the travel bug bit me very hard,” says Molly. In 2017, she visited Singapore and Malaysia. In 2019, she went to London, the Netherlands, Poland and Belgium on a 15-day trip. “I celebrated my 58th birthday at a hotel in London,” she enthuses.