Discover tranquility at this homestay in Shillong

This bustling town, with its mist-covered mountains, cascading waterfalls, and lively markets, exudes a charm that draws travelers from far and wide. Perched in the verdant hills of Meghalaya, Shillong, often referred to as the "Scotland of the East," is a captivating blend of natural beauty and vibrant urban life. However, amidst the chaos lies a serene sanctuary—April Springs Homestay. Though situated in the heart of town, the homestay offers an oasis of peace and tranquility for guests, without ever leaving the comforts of an urban setting. Primely located in Upper Nongrim Hills, opposite the NEC Building, in Shillong, April Springs offers the best of both worlds—the vibrant pulse of Shillong and the soothing embrace of a quiet retreat.
The property is the vision of host Ador Singh Thangkhiew whose experience in being part of the pre-opening team for JW Marriott-Kolkata enabled him to see the potential for starting a homestay back at his ancestral home, and he took the opportunity to initiate this homestay with the support of his family, and by availing government schemes. Ador has been welcoming guests into his homestay since 2019. Known for his jovial personality and passion for travel, he makes it a point to ensure a homely experience for every guest.
The homestay also offers a slice of history. The ancestral home is housed in an Assam-type bungalow built in 1940, surrounded by towering pine trees and vibrant gardens. This property has been carefully maintained, with its large wooden-framed windows, providing excellent ventilation, thereby reducing the need for electricity. The property features a conscious rooftop rainwater harvesting system, ensuring a sustainable supply of water throughout the year. The furniture is crafted from locally sourced pine and teak-wood, adding to the homestay’s rustic charm. A waterfall with an aquarium creates a microclimate that allows flora and fauna to thrive, adding a touch of nature’s magic to the stay.
April Springs offers a range of accommodations tailored to meet the diverse needs of its guests. Each room is thoughtfully designed, featuring modern amenities and it is also equipped with free private parking, making it an ideal choice for those traveling by car. Further, public transportation services are easily available right at the doorstep and it has six rooms in total.
What truly sets April Springs apart is its stunning garden. Imagine starting your day with a cup of coffee, surrounded by lush greenery and the melodious chirping of birds. As Ador says, “Water is at the core of our being and the name April Springs was chosen after the water spring below the property that yields even during the dry month of April. It’s also an indication that this Homestay, just like a blessing, will provide income to the family even during the hardest and economically driest time of the year.”
While April Springs does not have an in-house restaurant, it offers the flexibility to enjoy outside food or opt for delivery from nearby restaurants. However, each morning, guests can indulge in a delightful à la carte breakfast, setting the perfect tone for a day of exploration. The homestay is located less than 100 meters from prime restaurants and cafes, which allows guests to explore Shillong city on foot, thereby beating the busy traffic snarl. Guests can also choose to enjoy diverse cuisine within the comforts of their room through online food delivery services. The homestay, however, serves ‘food-for-the-soul’, especially for guests who often work from home and prefer to stay-in.
The location makes it a convenient base for visiting some of Shillong's most popular attractions. Whether you plan a leisurely stroll around Ward’s Lake, shopping or cafe hopping at the vibrant Laitumkhrah or Police Bazar, or looking to marvel at the breathtaking Elephant Falls, Laitlum Canyons, or nearby hiking trails, you’ll find that everything is within easy reach and access from here-on. The homestay is also a gateway to the rich cultural heritage of Meghalaya. The host family, deeply rooted in traditional practices, offers support for guided trips to cultural festivals, local events, and interactions with knowledgeable locals.
Owing to the aesthetics of the homestay and the surroundings, it has been a preferred location for film makers too. A certain filmmaker from Ladakh, who was on a retreat to this homestay, also wrote the script for his upcoming film, while being a part of the surroundings at April Springs!
The Homestay has garnered glowing reviews from guests across various platforms, for its hospitality, cleanliness, and serene environment, despite being located at the heart of Shillong town. The host’s friendly demeanor and the homestay’s prime location are often highlighted as standout features.
April Springs is more than just a place to stay—it’s an experience. Whether you're a solo traveler, married couple, or a family, this homestay offers a perfect blend of comfort, culture, and natural beauty.
(Written by Shweta Raj Kanwar)