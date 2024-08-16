Discover tranquility at this homestay in Shillong

This bustling town, with its mist-covered mountains, cascading waterfalls, and lively markets, exudes a charm that draws travelers from far and wide. Perched in the verdant hills of Meghalaya, Shillong, often referred to as the "Scotland of the East," is a captivating blend of natural beauty and vibrant urban life. However, amidst the chaos lies a serene sanctuary—April Springs Homestay. Though situated in the heart of town, the homestay offers an oasis of peace and tranquility for guests, without ever leaving the comforts of an urban setting. Primely located in Upper Nongrim Hills, opposite the NEC Building, in Shillong, April Springs offers the best of both worlds—the vibrant pulse of Shillong and the soothing embrace of a quiet retreat.

The property is the vision of host Ador Singh Thangkhiew whose experience in being part of the pre-opening team for JW Marriott-Kolkata enabled him to see the potential for starting a homestay back at his ancestral home, and he took the opportunity to initiate this homestay with the support of his family, and by availing government schemes. Ador has been welcoming guests into his homestay since 2019. Known for his jovial personality and passion for travel, he makes it a point to ensure a homely experience for every guest.