A ruined fort in Gujarat is now waiting to turn into a luxurious resort

Explains Mehta, “The restoration process was very challenging, as the property was founded in the 17th century and extended during the 18th and 19th century making it a complex combination of different materials put to use to fortify the property from outside and embellish it inside. We had a severe problem of leakages from the roof which was caving in at some places, with depleted structural beams.” The team went to work on identifying and documenting the existing structure with material data for the restoration and taking an inventory of the furniture. Among the major challenges, was cutting out windows and balconies in 1.5- to 2-metre thick walls, and add mechanical, electrical, plumbing and security systems, and facilities for a luxury hotel.