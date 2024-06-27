Five adventure activities to experience during monsoon in India

India's monsoon season brings not just rain but also a host of adventurous activities that enthusiasts can enjoy across the country. Here are five thrilling adventures to consider during this vibrant time of year.
As monsoon takes over, Rishikesh transforms into a white water rafting paradise. Brave the rapids with experienced guides and enjoy the rush of navigating the tumultuous waters surrounded by lush greenery and breathtaking landscapes.
As the monsoon rains swell the Ganges River, Rishikesh transforms into a white water rafting paradise. Brave the rapids with experienced guides and enjoy the rush of navigating the tumultuous waters surrounded by lush greenery and breathtaking landscapes.
Explore the lush rainforests of the Western Ghats in Karnataka during the monsoon season. Head to national parks like Nagarhole or Bandipur for a wildlife safari where you can spot elephants, tigers, deer and a variety of bird species amidst the refreshing greenery and occasional showers.
Discover the rugged beauty of the Aravalli Hills in Rajasthan on a monsoon cycling adventure. The cooler temperatures and occasional showers make it an ideal time to explore trails around Udaipur or Mount Abu, soaking in panoramic views of the countryside and ancient forts.
Maharashtra's Western Ghats come alive with cascading waterfalls during the monsoon season, offering a thrilling opportunity for waterfall rappelling. Locations like Dudhsagar Waterfalls near Goa or Bhivpuri Waterfalls near Mumbai provide adrenaline-pumping descents amidst stunning natural surroundings.
India's monsoon season presents a unique opportunity for adventure enthusiasts to experience the country in its most vibrant and lush state.
Whether you prefer the thrill of white water rafting, the tranquillity of trekking through rain-soaked forests, or the excitement of spotting wildlife in their natural habitat, there's an adventure awaiting you during this magical time of year.
Embrace the monsoon spirit and embark on unforgettable outdoor experiences that celebrate nature's bounty and the joy of exploration.
(Written by Manik Kichugari)