Five adventure activities to experience during monsoon in India

India's monsoon season presents a unique opportunity for adventure enthusiasts to experience the country in its most vibrant and lush state.

Whether you prefer the thrill of white water rafting, the tranquillity of trekking through rain-soaked forests, or the excitement of spotting wildlife in their natural habitat, there's an adventure awaiting you during this magical time of year.

Embrace the monsoon spirit and embark on unforgettable outdoor experiences that celebrate nature's bounty and the joy of exploration.

(Written by Manik Kichugari)