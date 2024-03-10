Kyoto's picturesque geisha district fights back against over-tourism with keep-out signs

Japan’s ancient capital of Kyoto, long a popular destination for tourists, is closing off some private-property alleys in its famous geisha district because of complaints about misbehaving visitors.

Tourists crowd the narrow, quaint streets of the area called Gion, often following tour guides who show people around and lecture for long hours, local district official Isokazu Ota said Friday.

“We are going to put up signs in April that tell tourists to stay out of our private streets,” he told media sources.