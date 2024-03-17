Hokkaido's hidden hanami: Discover Japan's serene cherry blossom havens

As winter fades away and spring approaches, Japan eagerly awaits the annual delight of cherry blossoms, or sakura, unfurling their delicate petals across the landscape. For countless travel enthusiasts, the dream of experiencing Japan’s iconic ‘hanami’ (flower viewing) comes alive during this time.

While cities such as Tokyo, Kyoto and Osaka are cherished for their sakura viewing, head to Hokkaido, Japan’s northernmost island, for a serene and tranquil alternative. You can embrace the essence of spring without the usual hustle and bustle.