India gets first underwater metro in Kolkata, riders flock in lakhs
In a historic move earlier this month, India received its first underwater metro train in Kolkata. As this commercial metro was open to the general public traveling from Esplanade to Howrah Maidan, hundreds of passengers arrived to avail its facilities, not to mention the amazing sensory experience of travelling underwater.
Since its maiden journey, the metro has attracted the enthusiasm, excitement and positive reviews of the commuters. It has not only bridged the distance between the two places reducing commute timings, but also provides an exhilarating view of the Ganges. It has as per reports attracted an approximate count of over 1 lakh commuters in just two days, which shows how welcome the service is among the people of the city. From the young and the old, everyone is availing the service, some even stepping in for the experience of it.
The train begins its journey from 7 am onwards through the East- West Metro Corridor while the last service is at 9:45 pm. The under-river section comprises a tunnel of 520 metres long and takes around 45 seconds to fully cross over. The services can be availed from Monday to Saturday which includes a total of around 130 trains.