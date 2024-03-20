India gets first underwater metro in Kolkata, riders flock in lakhs

Since its maiden journey, the metro has attracted the enthusiasm, excitement and positive reviews of the commuters. It has not only bridged the distance between the two places reducing commute timings, but also provides an exhilarating view of the Ganges. It has as per reports attracted an approximate count of over 1 lakh commuters in just two days, which shows how welcome the service is among the people of the city. From the young and the old, everyone is availing the service, some even stepping in for the experience of it.