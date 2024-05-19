The French silk route

Silk, the chosen fabric of monarchs and the aristocracy, has a bloody history in Lyon. Three revolutions in France centre around silk weaving here: the first canut strike in 1831 was bloody; workers were asking for minimum price for silk, which wasn’t acceptable to French Revolution laws. The second, in 1834, happened when workers’ salaries became high because the economy was prospering which made greedy silk manufacturers impose a wage decrease. It was put down ruthlessly. The third was in 1848. The revolts were a sign of changing industrial power equations and the rise of trade unions. Paradoxically, a royal fabric led to achieving workers rights and prosperity.