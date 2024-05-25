We traverse through Tibetan settlements spread across Karnataka to give you a Buddhist trail we’re sure you’ll love

Picture this: a beautiful golden statue of Buddha in a vibrant shrine, surrounded by the echoes of the singing bowl cleansing your spirit and the chants of the monks transporting you into a meditative trance.

Welcome to the mini Tibets across Karnataka which are home to the community, safeguarding their wisdom, teachings and culture passed down to them through generations. In the aftermath of the 1959 Dalai Lama Escape from China, thousands of Tibetans crossed the Himalayas seeking refuge in India.

Recognising their plight, the Indian government and Karnataka (among many other states) welcomed hopeful Tibetans who were exiled from their nation with open arms.

The government of Karnataka allotted acres of land across the South Indian state and thanks to these rich landscapes which were fertile, versatile and biodiverse — agricultural settlements, and homes away from home, were set up here.

Here’s a trail through five such settlements — in Karnataka or Karunadu (The Elevated Country) —that can be a great quick getaway if you’re ever visiting the state and looking for an experience of the culture from the ‘roof of the world’…