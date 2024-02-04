Vietnam embraces tech: Building a smart tourism ecosystem for seamless travel

Get ready to experience Vietnam like never before! The country’s tourism sector is undergoing a digital transformation, with the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) spearheading the creation of a smart tourism ecosystem, stated reports. This exciting initiative promises to streamline your journey, from planning to exploring, and enhance your overall experience.



Imagine skipping long queues at popular attractions like the Vietnam Museum of Fine Arts. Thanks to the newly launched electronic ticketing system, a collaboration between the museum and VNAT's Tourism Information Technology Centre, purchasing tickets and entering are now a breeze. Simply use the user-friendly self-check-in options for a smooth and hassle-free experience.

But this is just the first step in Vietnam's tech-driven tourism transformation. The VNAT, according to a news agency, is building a comprehensive ecosystem with various digital tools at its core. These include:

The Vietnam travel management and business system: This platform aims to provide a centralised hub for tourism industry stakeholders, facilitating information sharing, collaboration, and data analysis.

The Vietnam Travel app: Your personalized travel companion, this app will offer everything from itinerary planning and booking to recommendations and real-time information.

A smart tourism card: Imagine a single card that unlocks a world of convenience – cashless payments, access to attractions, and personalized tourism services. It’s all on the horizon with this innovative card.

So, are you packing your bags for Vietnam? Be sure to charge your phone and embrace the tech-savvy travel experience that awaits! With the smart tourism ecosystem taking shape, your Vietnamese adventure is sure to be seamless, personalized, and unforgettable.



