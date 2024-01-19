Radisson Hotel Group unveils Park Inn by Radisson Ayodhya

In the heart of Ayodhya's rich history, Radisson Hotel Group proudly presents it’s latest gem, Park Inn by Radisson Ayodhya. The property invites travellers with not just its opulent offerings but also with its strategic accessibility. For those arriving by air, Maharishi Valmiki International Airport is a mere drive away, ensuring a smooth transition from flight to comfort. Travellers stepping off the train willing convenience at Ayodhya Cantt Railway Station where a short journey brings them to the doorstep of this haven.

Complementing the ease of access, Park Inn by Radisson Ayodhya offers ample parking space, which is a boon for guests travelling by their own vehicles. As guests settle into the luxurious embrace of Park Inn, they discover that the hotel’s location is close to some famous landmarks such as Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, The Hanuman Garhi Temple and Sita Ki Rasoi.

KB Kachru, Chairman Emeritus and Principal Advisor, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group stated, “We are pleased to have an early mover’s advantage with the opening of our newest hotel in the sacred city of Ayodhya. With its rich cultural heritage and historical landmarks, Ayodhya holds a special place in the heart of our country.”

The hotel has well-appointed rooms and suites designed for luxurious delight. Each room is decorated with stone accents, large windows, interiors which would please the guests. The hotel is also nestled with exhilarating amenities such as swimming pools, fully equipped gyms which would cater the needs of guests. It is also adorned with versatile event spaces including banquet hall and spaces for other events such as weddings, meetings, business gatherings etc. Park Inn by Radisson Ayodhya also offers guests with amazing culinary delight with its wide range of restaurants and bars.

