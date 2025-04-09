Five thrilling water activities to keep your adrenaline high this summer

Come summers and the beaches, rivers, and lakes become one of the major vacation hotspots. If you are planning your summer vacations near the waters here are five water sports / activities that you should try out to unleash your adventurous self.
Head over to the backwaters of Kerala for a peaceful water adventure. Canoe peacefully at your pace through lush greenery and vibrant villages or paddle through fields, coconut groves and traditional houses. One can find such experiences at Alleppey and Kumarakom and while planning a trip to these places, a canoe trip should definitely be on your itinerary.
Do you want to explore the colourful underwater world, up close and personal? When the corals are in full bloom Coral Reef Snorkelling around beaches in Andaman & Nicobar Islands should definitely be on your cards. You get to swim under the clear waters and witness the vibrancy of corals in different shapes and sizes. From colourful schools of fishes to sea turtles and more, the rich marine biodiversity will leave you in awe. Check out North Bay Island or Elephant Beach for what the best views.
If you dip your fingers in the icy cold waters of Zanskar River in Ladakh, you will definitely feel the current pass through your body. Surrounded by the Himalayan ranges and the rocky banks, this river rafting experience should not be given a miss at least once in your lifetime. Flowing through deep gorges and valleys this thrill will show you snow capped peaks and steep gradients. The perfect time for a river rafting trail would be around June to September and you can start packing your bags and making all the necessary arrangements from now.
How exciting would it be to glide over smooth waters as you surf under the clear blue skies? Kite surfing is an easy sport with much guidance by local school that gives basic courses to interested individuals to go through before actually hitting the waters. May to October is considered as the best time to engage in surfing. You can head over to Maharashtra’s Tarkarli or should you prefer an exotic location , but nearby, then Sri Lanka’s Kalpitiya’s serene and less crowded beaches are also good.
Have you heard of Shark Cage Diving? But fear not because sharks are not involved in this! Surrounded by granite formations, this kind of diving includes a glimpse of the underwater rock formations. If you are still curious about why the sport is referred to as ‘shark’ cage diving then it is more a metaphor for thrill than actual shark encounters. While’ Karnataka’s Hampi offers several thrilling experiences, if you are looking to meet some sharks then the beaches of Goa would be the perfect spot.