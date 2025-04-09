Five thrilling water activities to keep your adrenaline high this summer

If you dip your fingers in the icy cold waters of Zanskar River in Ladakh, you will definitely feel the current pass through your body. Surrounded by the Himalayan ranges and the rocky banks, this river rafting experience should not be given a miss at least once in your lifetime. Flowing through deep gorges and valleys this thrill will show you snow capped peaks and steep gradients. The perfect time for a river rafting trail would be around June to September and you can start packing your bags and making all the necessary arrangements from now.