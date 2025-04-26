Horseback trails: Five offbeat places to opt for an adventurous sightseeing

If you want to tick off adventure tourism from your travel checklist and want to opt for a sightseeing with a furry buddy, the check out some of the offbeat places across India where horses will give you company. Horseback sightseeing is one of the popular forms of travelling especially in hilly areas. But do you know that horseback tourism is present in some offbeat areas too. Here’s a list of adventurous places you could visit.
Keep these handy tips in mind while travelling on horses
If you choose to sit on a horse and travel a leg of your sightseeing then here are certain basic rules to keep in mind. Always ensure that you pick a horse that has been well-trained and has its trainer nearby. Try to befriend the horse before riding it. It would make you familiar to the animal and both will be comfortable for the rest of the ride. If you feel anything going haywire, immediately alert the trainer to help you out. Always keep a first aid box in your backpack for emergencies.
Offbeat places you can check out on horseback
Digha, West Bengal
Yes, horseback riding along the coast is an in trend. If you visit Digha in West Bengal or the adjoining coastal beaches, you would find some horses and ponies on the beach giving rides to people or children. This is one of the most sought after form of travelling around the beach while soaking in the most beautiful views. Ideally, a walk along the beach during sunrise or sunset, depending on their availability of the horses would add to your memories of visiting the place.
Udaipur, Rajasthan
Feel like a royal as you explore royalty on horseback. If you are in Udaipur then, what better ways to visit the nearby Aravalli hills than take a horseback ride? Go on a royal adventure and take in the hills, forests, rugged topography, arid climate and of course the stories, legends and myths of the Rajputana empire as your roads lead you to beautiful havelis, large palaces and cool lakes.
Shekhawat, Rajasthan
The road between Dundlod to Alsisar around the Shekhawati region can be covered on horseback. It will give you the opportunity to explore haveli’s – bright and vibrant I looks, forts – large, intricate and unending, and quiet villages where you explore local life.
Yumthang Valley, Sikkim
Flower lovers should not miss this instagrammable place. Known as the Valley of Flowers take a horseback ride along the river Teesta, especially during the onset of Spring when the entire valley is layered in coloured blossoms.
Shillong, Meghalaya
For panoramic views of towns, hills and the sky, take a horse-back ride around Shillong and get transported to the colonial era charm.