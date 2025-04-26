Horseback trails: Five offbeat places to opt for an adventurous sightseeing

Offbeat places you can check out on horseback

Digha, West Bengal

Yes, horseback riding along the coast is an in trend. If you visit Digha in West Bengal or the adjoining coastal beaches, you would find some horses and ponies on the beach giving rides to people or children. This is one of the most sought after form of travelling around the beach while soaking in the most beautiful views. Ideally, a walk along the beach during sunrise or sunset, depending on their availability of the horses would add to your memories of visiting the place.

Udaipur, Rajasthan

Feel like a royal as you explore royalty on horseback. If you are in Udaipur then, what better ways to visit the nearby Aravalli hills than take a horseback ride? Go on a royal adventure and take in the hills, forests, rugged topography, arid climate and of course the stories, legends and myths of the Rajputana empire as your roads lead you to beautiful havelis, large palaces and cool lakes.