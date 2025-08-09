What are ‘no-human’ core zones in national parks and wildlife sanctuaries?

Ever been to a wildlife sanctuary or National Parks and heard guides talk about buffer zones and core zones? Did it make you wonder what these zones are and why are they important? It is important to remember and recognise the fact that while human intervention is allowed in these Parks and Sanctuaries, they are limited and controlled in certain spots. It definitely is a space where you can catch your favourite animals in their natural habitat, but it is also a space for them to live peacefully, away from the cages and human interference. That is why the concept of buffer and core zones has come up.
Core zones are protected areas in a National Park or Wildlife Sanctuary. The purpose of having these designated areas is to let the animal be at peace in their habitat. It helps them mate, reproduce and this contributes to conservation efforts. In a reserve, the core zones are the inner most zones, almost like the inner sanctum of a temple, where human activities are extremely restricted. Activities like tourism, settlements, grazing etc are absolutely prohibited. In fact even forest rangers avoid these parts, unless specially ordered to carry out some mission.
Why are core zones important?
These zones are crucial in contributing towards the maintenance of the food chain. Since there is no human intervention, the animals live freely in the wild. Activities like hunting for their own food are often detected here with records of carcasses being found once in a while. During the mating season, the core zone plays an eminent role in making space for the reproduction process. This helps in the survival of endangered species. Core zones are also considered as biodiversity hotspots with many flora and fauna available here which are not seen in other parts of the Park or Sanctuary.
Should there be human intervention in core zones?
Keeping in mind the purpose of the core zone, one can safely say it is better to be avoided and kept as virgin blocks among the wildlife space. Not only does it benefit the animals, but also the planet, food chain and ecology on a larger scale. Moreover, individuals can anyway spot wildlife in the zones designated for watching them. However, at times for monitoring, medical purpose, research or conservation work people are allowed, after taking the necessary permission from the wildlife authorities. Letting the core zone be the way it is, helps in growth of natural habitats which are important for the survival of the wildlife. Avoiding human interference also helps in causing less stress to the animals; for remember if we are awestruck to see the wild, they too are !
