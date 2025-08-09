What are ‘no-human’ core zones in national parks and wildlife sanctuaries?

Core zones are protected areas in a National Park or Wildlife Sanctuary. The purpose of having these designated areas is to let the animal be at peace in their habitat. It helps them mate, reproduce and this contributes to conservation efforts. In a reserve, the core zones are the inner most zones, almost like the inner sanctum of a temple, where human activities are extremely restricted. Activities like tourism, settlements, grazing etc are absolutely prohibited. In fact even forest rangers avoid these parts, unless specially ordered to carry out some mission.

Why are core zones important?

These zones are crucial in contributing towards the maintenance of the food chain. Since there is no human intervention, the animals live freely in the wild. Activities like hunting for their own food are often detected here with records of carcasses being found once in a while. During the mating season, the core zone plays an eminent role in making space for the reproduction process. This helps in the survival of endangered species. Core zones are also considered as biodiversity hotspots with many flora and fauna available here which are not seen in other parts of the Park or Sanctuary.