3 types of common crabs you would find on the beaches

From tiny red crab, to mildly ochre ones, each species has a story to tell and a different name. While in most cases when you spot a tiny creature you often call it crab, but there are in fact, three major varieties of common crabs lurking around. Here’s what you need to know about them.

Red is the identity!

Oftentimes, you would hear guides telling visitors, friends telling friends and parents yelling at children to stay away from the red crabs. These are the Sally Lightfoot crabs. Ranging from bright red to hints of orange, yellow and blue, their sizes vary between small and medium. They are most likely to be spotted near the rocks and survive on dead algae.

Let crabs not ghost you!

In the tropical and sub-tropical environments, you would find the ghost crabs. While the younger ones may appear red, a full-grown ghost crab would be pale yellow or sandy yellow in colour. They live in burrows, and once you spot one, you should be careful if barefoot.