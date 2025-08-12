3 types of common crabs you would find on the beaches

What’s the third most common thing you see around beaches apart from the sand or rocks, and the beautiful shoreline? The crabs! Even if you do not spot anything else on the horizon, you would be able to see tiny legs walking sideways on the beaches.
Sometimes, small holes left along the coastline are indicators of their burrows and you would know each time a wave swept by, a bunch of small crabs would be seen dominating the area near the holes. But these crabs are not the varieties that can be eaten; instead they are the ones that exist to balance the ecosystem.
From tiny red crab, to mildly ochre ones, each species has a story to tell and a different name. While in most cases when you spot a tiny creature you often call it crab, but there are in fact, three major varieties of common crabs lurking around. Here’s what you need to know about them.
Red is the identity!
Oftentimes, you would hear guides telling visitors, friends telling friends and parents yelling at children to stay away from the red crabs. These are the Sally Lightfoot crabs. Ranging from bright red to hints of orange, yellow and blue, their sizes vary between small and medium. They are most likely to be spotted near the rocks and survive on dead algae.
Let crabs not ghost you!
In the tropical and sub-tropical environments, you would find the ghost crabs. While the younger ones may appear red, a full-grown ghost crab would be pale yellow or sandy yellow in colour. They live in burrows, and once you spot one, you should be careful if barefoot.
Mangrove crabs
If you go deep within the mangrove shores, you will be greeted by many creatures, including the red mangrove crabs. These small crabs are found near mangrove trees, mudflats or estuaries and survive on organic matter like plants and debris.
What to do when you see the crabs?
While it may definitely excite you to see the crabs, it is recommended that you do not chase them. They have speed and will vanish in a jiffy. Ideally, they should not be picked up and definitely not with bare hands, for they pinch.
If you spot burrows, be careful where you step. You neither want to crush a crab nor get poked on your feet by one. And lastly, if you spot a quiet crab, then definitely try your hands at some photography, albeit from a distance.
