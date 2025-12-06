Keep yourself warm during long-duration flights with these easy hacks

There are several ways in which you can keep yourself warm during long hours of flight. Here’s what you can do.

Dress in layers: Putting on several layers of clothes help you fight the cold. Start with a base layer like a thermal. The middle layer would be your actual dress. Top it up with a warm jacket or long coat. Add a scarf if required and don’t forget the socks and covered shoes. Choose materials suitable for the cold like fleece or woolen.

Carry extra accessories: Even after dressing up if you have doubt about controlling the cold, always carry a beanie or a light travel blanket that would help you during the flight. Ensure these are light weight items and can easily get into the handbag from where you can pull them out when needed.

Seat selection: While you may think that the entire plane is cooled off, there are certain places that actually make you feel colder than the rest of the plane. Thus you can choose to avoid the window seat where apart from the plane temperature one feels cold due to the plane walls become colder. Moreover, choose a seat further away from the main and emergency exists as those places tend to be colder.