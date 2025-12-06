Keep yourself warm during long-duration flights with these easy hacks

Planning a long-duration flight and the fact that the planes are cold is already giving you the chills? Well, don’t worry for there are tried and tested hacks to keep yourself warm during longer journeys. Just cover yourself up well, have the right kind of meals, walk about a little (on the plane), and don’t forget to take that nap, and your journey will end in no time.
There are several ways in which you can keep yourself warm during long hours of flight. Here’s what you can do.
Dress in layers: Putting on several layers of clothes help you fight the cold. Start with a base layer like a thermal. The middle layer would be your actual dress. Top it up with a warm jacket or long coat. Add a scarf if required and don’t forget the socks and covered shoes. Choose materials suitable for the cold like fleece or woolen.
Carry extra accessories: Even after dressing up if you have doubt about controlling the cold, always carry a beanie or a light travel blanket that would help you during the flight. Ensure these are light weight items and can easily get into the handbag from where you can pull them out when needed.
Seat selection: While you may think that the entire plane is cooled off, there are certain places that actually make you feel colder than the rest of the plane. Thus you can choose to avoid the window seat where apart from the plane temperature one feels cold due to the plane walls become colder. Moreover, choose a seat further away from the main and emergency exists as those places tend to be colder.
Air Vent monitoring: If you feel very cold, you are allowed to shut off the air vent completely. If you are not aware of how to do it, always ask for assistance. Moreover, position your body away from the vents so that the cold air from them will not affect you as such.
Sleep well: even if you are wearing clothes in layers, use your extra scarf or blankets to cover up well before going to sleep. Sleeping without proper cover up may lead to catching a cold.
Blanket fort: Cover yourself well with a light-weighted blanket. Place it on your lap so that it extends from your lap to your body in an upwards direction. If you feel colder on your legs then extend it downwards.
Hot meals: Choose to have hot meals at frequent intervals which reinstate the body warmth. Have tea of coffee whenever you want and avoid too much alcohol.
Make some movement: For long duration flight, it is better to move about once or twice. This is not just to avoid the cold but also to make sure that your muscles don’t get stiff sitting in one position for a long time.
