Going camping? Do these 6 checks before setting up your tent

Keep in mind this practical guide of doing a safe check of your camp surroundings.

A good look-around:

Depending on the number of days you plan to stay at the camp, remember you will make it your home for a night or a few nights. Thus take your time in doing a 360 degree scan of the area. Check for dead , cracked or leaning trees. Be extra mindful of paw marks or droppings from animals. Be mindful of ant hills, snake holes or an unstable ground.

Be close to natural resources: Always choose a site which is near a natural spring or a river, so that it will be easy to fetch water when required. Also, jump and run around to test the soil. If it is jiggly, unstable, or has overhead cliffs, it is better avoided. Similarly, low spots should also be avoided, lest it floods.

Weather check:

A weather check does not stop after checking the apps and listening to the forecast. Weather is an agent which changes every minute. Keep your eyes and ears open for signs of snowfall, heavy rain, storm, or forest fires.