Going camping? Do these 6 checks before setting up your tent

While camping is a very adventurous activity, it also makes you conscious, aware and self-sufficient. If you are setting up tent in an open ground, while your intuition may give a go-ahead, always make sure you go through these six visuals checks so that you can be assured that the place you have chosen is safe.
Keep in mind this practical guide of doing a safe check of your camp surroundings.
A good look-around:
Depending on the number of days you plan to stay at the camp, remember you will make it your home for a night or a few nights. Thus take your time in doing a 360 degree scan of the area. Check for dead , cracked or leaning trees. Be extra mindful of paw marks or droppings from animals. Be mindful of ant hills, snake holes or an unstable ground.
Be close to natural resources: Always choose a site which is near a natural spring or a river, so that it will be easy to fetch water when required. Also, jump and run around to test the soil. If it is jiggly, unstable, or has overhead cliffs, it is better avoided. Similarly, low spots should also be avoided, lest it floods.
Weather check:
A weather check does not stop after checking the apps and listening to the forecast. Weather is an agent which changes every minute. Keep your eyes and ears open for signs of snowfall, heavy rain, storm, or forest fires.
Human-related hazards: Remember a camping pot may have been used by several others before you. Not everybody is conscious or careful of their surroundings. Thus before setting up camp do a thorough search for any hot embers, rusted metals, abandoned structures, rusted metals etc.
Use ears and nose:
Two other senses which helps you lock in your camping site are the power of smell and hearing. Take a few deep breaths and notice if there is any anomaly in the air. Chemical gases and rotten odours are the most common. Also, your ears should be on alert mode, always to check for signs of falling trees or quick animal movements etc.
Do night checks:
While you do have lights to sail through the night, darkness still engulfs everything. Do a quick night check and see if you easily able to navigate your way through. You may close your eyes or blindfold yourself and let your senses guide you. Ensure the path is clear and there are no existing dangers.
