13th edition of Surfing Champions Trophy returns at this luxury property in Maldives

As Maldivian surf season approaches its peak, the Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa is again preparing to stage the eagerly awaited Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy. This elite invitational tournament, returning for its 13th installment from September 4–11 2025, guarantees a most unforgettable week of exciting action amidst the setting of one of the globe’s most beautiful surf spots.
The Maldives, renowned for its sunny, uncrowded waves and photo-perfect conditions, is a perfect playground for surfers of every ability. Guests can practice their technique with professional coaching within the calm lagoon at Kuda Huraa or board boats to famous reef breaks like Sultans, which are famous for yielding one-off barrels.
The 2025 Surfing Champions Trophy will host a thrilling selection of surfing legends, riding individual twin and thruster boards in a seven-day duel. Two of the first two names to be announced on the 2025 lineup are Australian legend Craig Anderson, a highly respected name in free-surfing circles, and Brazilian hardman Jesse Mendes, famous for his expressive style and technical accuracy. With USD 25,000 and a much sought after spot in the Surfing Champions Trophy Hall of Fame at stake, the competition guarantees thrilling moments.
Craig Anderson was stoked, saying, “I’m so stoked I got the call-up. The Surfing Champions Trophy looks insanely fun. I’ve only been to the Maldives once — on my honeymoon — so I’m excited to pack a few more boards this time. I’m no contest surfer but I’ve kept an eye on this event for years and always wanted to be part of it. Alternate boards in perfect waves? Can’t wait!”
In keeping with tradition, the activity spills over into the competition. Guests and families are invited to engage in the island experience, from lagoon-based learning to indulging in world-class cuisine and exploring the quaint garden island. Following a morning of riding the waves, the tranquil Island Spa, reached via traditional dhoni boat, provides its signature treatments such as the rejuvenating Islander Massage, which combines South Asian healing therapy for pure relaxation.