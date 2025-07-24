13th edition of Surfing Champions Trophy returns at this luxury property in Maldives

As Maldivian surf season approaches its peak, the Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa is again preparing to stage the eagerly awaited Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy. This elite invitational tournament, returning for its 13th installment from September 4–11 2025, guarantees a most unforgettable week of exciting action amidst the setting of one of the globe’s most beautiful surf spots.

What can you expect at 3th Edition of Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy?

The Maldives, renowned for its sunny, uncrowded waves and photo-perfect conditions, is a perfect playground for surfers of every ability. Guests can practice their technique with professional coaching within the calm lagoon at Kuda Huraa or board boats to famous reef breaks like Sultans, which are famous for yielding one-off barrels.

The 2025 Surfing Champions Trophy will host a thrilling selection of surfing legends, riding individual twin and thruster boards in a seven-day duel. Two of the first two names to be announced on the 2025 lineup are Australian legend Craig Anderson, a highly respected name in free-surfing circles, and Brazilian hardman Jesse Mendes, famous for his expressive style and technical accuracy. With USD 25,000 and a much sought after spot in the Surfing Champions Trophy Hall of Fame at stake, the competition guarantees thrilling moments.