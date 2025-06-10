Thailand's tourism slumps despite ‘White Lotus’ buzz: What's going wrong?

Authorities had set an ambitious goal: to welcome between 39 and 40 million international visitors by the end of 2025, edging past the 35 million who visited in 2024. But the reality is proving more sobering. The anticipated “White Lotus effect” hasn’t translated into sustained footfall. In fact, international arrivals have dropped for the fourth consecutive month as of May, falling to 2.6 million down 14% year-on-year, according to reports.

This marks the sharpest monthly drop since 2021, when pandemic restrictions kept global borders shut. The decline is particularly steep among Asian travellers, who traditionally form the bulk of Thailand’s tourist demographic. Visitors from the region were down nearly 11% compared to last year. One of the most concerning trends is the significant fall in Chinese tourists, Thailand’s largest visitor group.

Numbers have plunged by nearly one million this year, partly due to growing safety concerns. Reports of scam centres operating near the Myanmar border, especially following the high-profile disappearance of Chinese actor Wang Xing in Mae Sot, have made headlines. The border region has become notorious for trafficking networks that lure victims under false pretenses and force them into financial scams across Southeast Asia.