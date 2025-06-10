Thailand's tourism slumps despite ‘White Lotus’ buzz: What's going wrong?

Thailand’s hopes of riding the wave of The White Lotus success to boost its tourism industry appear to have hit a snag. Despite the international acclaim of the HBO series, which spotlighted Thailand’s picturesque resorts and luxury travel experiences, recent government data reveals a steady decline in tourist numbers through 2025.
Authorities had set an ambitious goal: to welcome between 39 and 40 million international visitors by the end of 2025, edging past the 35 million who visited in 2024. But the reality is proving more sobering. The anticipated “White Lotus effect” hasn’t translated into sustained footfall. In fact, international arrivals have dropped for the fourth consecutive month as of May, falling to 2.6 million down 14% year-on-year, according to reports.
This marks the sharpest monthly drop since 2021, when pandemic restrictions kept global borders shut. The decline is particularly steep among Asian travellers, who traditionally form the bulk of Thailand’s tourist demographic. Visitors from the region were down nearly 11% compared to last year. One of the most concerning trends is the significant fall in Chinese tourists, Thailand’s largest visitor group.
Numbers have plunged by nearly one million this year, partly due to growing safety concerns. Reports of scam centres operating near the Myanmar border, especially following the high-profile disappearance of Chinese actor Wang Xing in Mae Sot, have made headlines. The border region has become notorious for trafficking networks that lure victims under false pretenses and force them into financial scams across Southeast Asia.
Adding to travellers’ hesitations is a recent earthquake in the region that caused a construction site collapse in Bangkok, resulting in multiple casualties and stoking concerns about safety and infrastructure.
While Thailand still remains a dream destination for many, it’s clear that glossy on-screen portrayals alone aren’t enough to offset real-world fears and challenges. The country now faces the task of rebuilding trust and addressing deeper regional issues to reignite global interest.