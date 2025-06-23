Tiger Tracks: Signs to know that a tiger is nearby during Jungle Safari

One of the main attractions to opt for a Jungle Safari is to see the Tiger. However, a lot depends on the time of the year, the zone in the jungle you are in, and the mood of the tiger, as well. It might happen that you will be able to spot a tiger on your first safari; or you might be disappointed with a no-show as well. But, if a tiger is nearby, here a few ways in which you can identify its presence and brace yourself for the grand reveal.
While spotting the tiger is definitely a matter of pride and achievement, an exciting event that you will remember for a lifetime, but the process of finding a tiger and spotting it is equally exhilarating. During a forest safari, don’t let these signs go unnoticed; it might just bring you one paw closer to the camouflaged tiger.
Look out for footprints
Tigers and cats come from the same family. If you know how a cat footprint looks like, then keep an eye out for tiger footprints, only a few times larger than the little ones. Tiger footprints usually are large, rounded pugmarks, with no claw marks. This is because they have the ability to retract their claws and use them for defense or otherwise. They also have four toes. If you notice a fresh pugmark, where the earth has been walked upon very recently, you can safely conclude that there might be one near the area.
Scratchies on the trees
Tigers have a habit of sharpening their claws by scratching on trees or even determining their territory by leaving scratch marks on the trees. Keep a lookout for those. If the tiger stands upright to make a claw mark then the height would be around the chest of a normal human.
Excreta droppings
A lot about the tiger’s presence can be determined by their excreta. If you come across a musky odour of urine around bushes or tree trunks, it means that the tiger has marked its territories and you need to be alert. Similarly, if you come across their faeces, fresh droppings with bones or fur, a tiger can’t be far behind.
Look around carefully
Camouflaging is a wonderful ability that cats- small or large – have which helps them defend and hunt. Tigers may be near you but can camouflage in such a way that you would not be able to understand. For such circumstances, be alert and see if there are any quick movements around bushes, if you can see a glimpse of a tail or a paw, notice a fresh kill or the area around you has turned silent, not even a leaf ruffle.
Train your ears!
If you happen to hear direct growls, nothing like it. That means be prepared for the tiger on the prowl. Otherwise, nature itself gives off other signals like a langur’s whooping, a spotted deer’s shrill barks, a peacock’s screech or a sambar’s honks. If you hear any of these, have patience, and retract to a hiding spot from where the surroundings are visible, chances are that you might get lucky and spot a tiger.
