Tiger Tracks: Signs to know that a tiger is nearby during Jungle Safari

While spotting the tiger is definitely a matter of pride and achievement, an exciting event that you will remember for a lifetime, but the process of finding a tiger and spotting it is equally exhilarating. During a forest safari, don’t let these signs go unnoticed; it might just bring you one paw closer to the camouflaged tiger.

Look out for footprints

Tigers and cats come from the same family. If you know how a cat footprint looks like, then keep an eye out for tiger footprints, only a few times larger than the little ones. Tiger footprints usually are large, rounded pugmarks, with no claw marks. This is because they have the ability to retract their claws and use them for defense or otherwise. They also have four toes. If you notice a fresh pugmark, where the earth has been walked upon very recently, you can safely conclude that there might be one near the area.

Scratchies on the trees

Tigers have a habit of sharpening their claws by scratching on trees or even determining their territory by leaving scratch marks on the trees. Keep a lookout for those. If the tiger stands upright to make a claw mark then the height would be around the chest of a normal human.