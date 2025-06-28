Normandy Novelty: Here’s why you should make it to this beautiful French town this year.

Looking for a new place to add to your bucket list this year for your annual international vacation? Here are some reasons why Normandy, with all its novel offerings, should be on the list.

Coastal-cultural –charm

Normandy, if you have read about the place before plays a very important part in History. Being a coastal town, trade relations were at its peak in this medieval land. Keeping its yesteryear charm even today is the city which boasts of its clean beaches, photogenic rock formations, Bayeux Cathedral, cinematic cliffs, local cuisines, and charming paths where you can easily get lost in the beauty. With a marvelous heritage to an instagram –feed –worthy scenery, the land has it all, you just need the tickets!

Artistic Wonders

For those who love art, move beyond traditional artworks and embrace the novelty through installations. The travelling ‘Standing with Giants’ installation is back to Normandy. It is a work comprising 1475 silhoutted figures and is situated at the British Normany Memorial in Ver-sur-Mer. The installation has been curated by artist Dan Barton and is a tribute to the soldiers who were martyred during the D-Day.