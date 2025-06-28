Travel

Normandy Novelty: Here’s why you should make it to this beautiful French town this year

Planning your travel for the rest for the rest of the year, here’s four reasons why Normandy might make it to your list.
Catch the new in the coastal city of Normandy this year Pexels
Located in Southern France, the coastal town of Normandy has an unforgettable charm of taking life slow yet beautifully that you didn’t know you were craving for all along. Take a detox from the high adrenaline work schedule and relax in the lap of nature, where time is dismissed and relaxation of the mind is given more value.

Why should you visit Normandy this year?

Here are four reasons why Normandy might make it to your travel bucketlist for this year
Making a plan for your international trip? Keep Normandy on the listPexels

Looking for a new place to add to your bucket list this year for your annual international vacation? Here are some reasons why Normandy, with all its novel offerings, should be on the list.

Coastal-cultural –charm

Normandy, if you have read about the place before plays a very important part in History. Being a coastal town, trade relations were at its peak in this medieval land. Keeping its yesteryear charm even today is the city which boasts of its clean beaches, photogenic rock formations, Bayeux Cathedral, cinematic cliffs, local cuisines, and charming paths where you can easily get lost in the beauty. With a marvelous heritage to an instagram –feed –worthy scenery, the land has it all, you just need the tickets!

Artistic Wonders

For those who love art, move beyond traditional artworks and embrace the novelty through installations. The travelling ‘Standing with Giants’ installation is back to Normandy. It is a work comprising 1475 silhoutted figures and is situated at the British Normany Memorial in Ver-sur-Mer. The installation has been curated by artist Dan Barton and is a tribute to the soldiers who were martyred during the D-Day.

Celebrate culture, food and viewpoints on the sea at Normandy ports
Head over to Normandy for an unmatched Coastal charm Pexels

 Ocean Odyssey

Celebrate on the waters as luxurious cruise ships and boats are all ready to welcome you. Stationed at several ports of Normandy like Caen, Cherbourg or Saint Malo, this Tall Ships Regatta brings celebrations on water, live musical performances, unforgettable food preparations, hospitality that you would constantly crave for, and a view from the water, especially during sunset, that would forever be captured through the natural lens.

French hospitality at its best!

The famous Tour de France returns to the country and has Normandy as one of its spotlights. With Caen and the 201 km between Bayeux and Normandy on the charts, one would not only get picturesque views while travelling or cycling but also get the thrill of adventure while climbing up the countryside or simply taking a walk along the apple orchards.

