Long-haul flights? Shred the dread and look forward to these five activities to keep you engaged

Does the thought of travelling long distance via flight runs shivers down your spine? You dread having to sit through a long-haul flight with nothing to do? Remember, while travelling, the fun lies in the experience and that includes the transportation experience too, so it need not be boring and snoring all the time. Here are some fun and quirky ways to keep yourselves engaged 30,000 ft above the ground.
How do you pass your time during long haul flights?
If you are patient and likely a good observer then keep a look around yourself. Every passenger has a story to tell. From what they are wearing to their movements to their facial express, there is much to gather from them. This enhances your power of observation and also fills your mind with creativity. What if they become your next fictional character or a component in your short story, you never know until you observe them!
You can bring your favourite book to read during the flight or pick up the in-flight magazines or travel magazines that are often on offer. This not only helps you pass time but also gives you information on the destination you are travelling to or other travel destinations that might earn a spot soon on your travel bucketlist. And if you prefer to go via the digital way then carry your devices or pre-downloaded podcasts and audio-books.
One activity which keeps you on your toes and is time consuming is the art of journaling. If you love to do it then you can engage yourself in a pre-travel journaling session up in the sky. From planning to retrieving the best bits and placing them together is a mindful activity. You can always carry a light journaling kit with stickers, paper cuts, tapes and glue. This will also unleash your creative side as you try to do your best with the limited journaling accessories available to you. Or else you can opt for simpler means like a log book or drawing and sketching pad.
For flights which extend beyond 10 to 12 hours at a stretch, it is advisable that you stretch around a bit as sitting in the same position for a long time will make the body stiff and can cause cramps while getting down. Thus, every three to four hours, you can do some basic stretching in your seat, like neck rolls, ankle circles, shoulder shrugs, stretch your hands and feet, and a few minutes of basic meditation by closing your eyes. You can also take a quick walk down the aisle a few times to relax your muscle stiffness.
If you are travelling in a group, then you can get simple indoor games to play as well. You will still be playing them indoors, just a few thousand feet above the ground! Card games, Snakes and Ladders, Monopoly, or even Chess are games that are light-weight, easy to carry, played by all and will help you pass time by keeping you engaged.