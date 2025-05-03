Summer Birdwatching: Here is what should be in your essential kit

Heading to birdwatching paradises in the city or outside and want to know what should be in your summer birdwatching kit? No matter where you head to – Joka, Chintamani Kar Bird Sanctuary, Rabindra Sarovar Lake in Kolkata or venture outside to places like Bharatpur, Chilika Lake, Western Ghats and the likes, there are a few essentials that you must carry with you for a memorable experience. Below, we take a look at what should be in your bag while you are out on a birdwatching adventure.
What should be in your summer essential bird watching kit?
Gear Check
First and foremost, you need to have the right gears and equipments so that you can spot the birds accurately. Remember, birds will not be very near you, distance wise. Hence it is important to have the right gears that would help you track the birds even from a distance. To locate the birds, keep a field guide handy, today these can be easily downloaded on phones. These help in tracking the area where you can spot the birds and some are accurate enough to even inform what kind of species will be spotted where.
Binoculars with in-built light and detail balance along with a magnification of 8*42 and 10*42 helps in getting a clear, detailed and close view of the bird even though physically there exists a lot of distance between you and it. A journal to note down all sightings, location and bird behaviour which will help you log your observation later. Definitely a camera to capture the best shots of the birds. These cameras should have adequate zoom lens. Light-weight backpack to pack all your essentials. Many gear brands actually keep specially made backpacks for birdwatching only where you have different compartments to comfortably pack everything. A light mat or light-weight portable chair comes in handy when you have to wait for long hours trying to catch a glimpse of your favourite birds in the middle of wilderness.
Birdwatching Fashion?
Who says birdwatching cannot be a fashionable affair? With comfortable clothes made of cotton or linen which keeps the body cool and does not make the sweat stick to the body or clothes, you can experiment with pants and coord-sets. Since birdwatching is time consuming, it is better to carry a hat – cap or straw hats – and sunglasses for keep your focus amidst bright light and heat.
Your adventure can take you to rocky roads and muddle pools, thus lightweight boots, trail shoes, running shoes and sports shoes should be the ones packed in your bag. Also, insect repellant for your skin or fabric and sunscreen for outdoor protection are a must. Some people even go a step further and camouflage themselves with the location so that the birds cannot differentiate and come closer.
Safety first
While birdwatching is definitely an exciting affair, one must not forget to keep checking on personal health and safety. Carrying water bottle/s is mandatory to keep yourself hydrated at all times. You may also carry electrolyte packets, juice, energy drinks and any other kind of liquid that works for you. Along with liquid it is equally important to consume solid food. Having a proper meal may not be always possible so, you can keep energy bars and dry snacks in your backpack. It will also help you pass time as you wait. A first aid kit for minor cuts, bruises, bites, blisters, with basic medicines for the stomach, muscles, etc and a tick remover are mandatory.