Summer Birdwatching: Here is what should be in your essential kit

Gear Check

First and foremost, you need to have the right gears and equipments so that you can spot the birds accurately. Remember, birds will not be very near you, distance wise. Hence it is important to have the right gears that would help you track the birds even from a distance. To locate the birds, keep a field guide handy, today these can be easily downloaded on phones. These help in tracking the area where you can spot the birds and some are accurate enough to even inform what kind of species will be spotted where.

Binoculars with in-built light and detail balance along with a magnification of 8*42 and 10*42 helps in getting a clear, detailed and close view of the bird even though physically there exists a lot of distance between you and it. A journal to note down all sightings, location and bird behaviour which will help you log your observation later. Definitely a camera to capture the best shots of the birds. These cameras should have adequate zoom lens. Light-weight backpack to pack all your essentials. Many gear brands actually keep specially made backpacks for birdwatching only where you have different compartments to comfortably pack everything. A light mat or light-weight portable chair comes in handy when you have to wait for long hours trying to catch a glimpse of your favourite birds in the middle of wilderness.