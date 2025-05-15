Grief Travel: An effective healer or an expensive recuperation?

A step closer to healing?

Grief travel is undertaken due to several reasons.

· Loss, often comes as a shock, and to process that takes time. This time is given by the travels to accept, understand and start preparing to move towards newer horizons without the loved one by your side.

· Have you ever planned with a family member, spouse, partner or a friend to visit a place and then lost them? Many times, just to honour these small wishes and promises, Grief Travel is undertaken so that these unfulfilled desires can be lived.

· Being in a new environment, especially a spiritual one helps you see the world from different perspective. Travel not only means seeing new places but also familiarising yourself with new cultures, traditions and most importantly stories. Stories and narrations, maybe even of how the other person copes up with grief, opens a window of hope in the mind, making one stronger than they previously were.