Delhi to host an exhibition of Buddha’s bone fragments and jewel relics at Qila Rai Pithora

The exhibition is expected to be inaugurated soon (one report suggested likely by the end of this month) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but the precise date is pending. Officials have mentioned the exhibition is likely to remain for six months in Delhi before potentially traveling to other parts of the country but the exact dates and timings have not been officially finalized yet.

Recently, a significant portion of the relic jewels and associated artifacts from the Piprahwa discovery were successfully repatriated to India. The repatriated items primarily consist of the relic jewels, including hundreds of gold ornaments, semi-precious stones (like garnets, amethyst, coral and rock crystal) and other votive offerings that were originally placed inside the Piprahwa stupa with the Buddha's remains.