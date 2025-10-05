Record or rumour? Is Mig La the new highest motor-able road in the world?

It seems India’s mountains are playing an endless game of “mine’s higher than yours.” Just when Umling La in Ladakh was basking in its Guinness World Record glory as the highest motor-able road on Earth, along comes Mig La, swaggering in at a reported 19,025 feet, threatening to dethrone its sibling.

India’s Mig La challenges Umling La for world’s highest road title

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO), the real rockstars of Himalayan engineering, has apparently pulled off another jaw-dropping feat with the Likaru–Mig La–Fukche road near the Indo-China border. The stretch snakes through a landscape so stark it could double as Mars on a slow day, and so thin on oxygen it makes your car’s engine wheeze in sympathy.