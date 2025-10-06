How to survive the wild by identifying edible berries?

If this is your first walk in the wild, then definitely avoid picking up anything unless you are very sure that they are edible. Instead observe the berries. Whenever you are going for a trek, camping or a simple walk, carry a pen and paper with you so that you can quickly jot down descriptions or make a sketch to study it when you reach home. This helps you understand the kind of berries that are available in the area you went and which ones are edible. Moreover, whenever you go to explore the wild, it is better to read up a bit about the place and its flora, so that all your problems can be addressed.

Common berries in the wild

For starters, some of the most commonly available edible berries out in the wild comprise blackberries which come in dark purple to black colours; blueberries which are found in low shrubs surrounded by smooth leaves; mulberries grow on trees and resemble blackberries in look, shape and colour; elderberries are found in umbrella-shaped clusters; while salmon berries come in hues of orange and red, almost like a raspberry. However, you should be careful when it comes to lookalikes. Yes, these berries often seem to have doppelgangers, and they may turn out to be poisonous, if precautions are not maintained.