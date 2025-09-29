5 best cold wildlife experiences in the world

For an entirely different polar experience, visit Antarctica to marvel at the sheer scale of emperor penguins. They are strong birds that create huge colonies on frozen sea ice. An expedition cruise to spots such as Snow Hill Island in the Weddell Sea provides the opportunity to observe thousands of them congregated, a warm and welcome sight in an otherwise barren environment.

India’s Himalayas are the ideal setting for a glimpse of the rare snow leopard. Described as the ‘ghost of the mountains, ’ these large felines are notoriously elusive. The best opportunity to spot them is during winter when they come down to lower levels in search of sustenance. Serious tracking tours in Ladakh or Himachal Pradesh present the greatest opportunity to see this stunning predator.

Lastly, for a more relaxed Arctic experienc,e try Iceland. The sole native land mammal here is the arctic fox, a sweet and cunning survivor. In the remote Westfjords are,a especially the Hornstrandir Nature Reserve, these protected foxes are frequently inquisitive and can be spotted with patience. Be it the excitement of tracking or the still wonder of a distant sightin,g these winter adventures confirm that some of nature’s finest sights are discovered when the thermometer dips.