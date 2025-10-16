This vineyard unveils its third resort in India’s wine capital Nashik

Sula Vineyards India’s leading wine producer and pioneer in vineyard tourism is delighted to announce the opening of its third luxury hospitality offering in Nashik, The Haven by Sula. Nestled against the serene setting of Gangapur Lake, the new resort offers a luxurious retreat for weekend getaway travellers and wine lovers alike.
The new expansion brings in 50 new boutique rooms, more than doubling Sula’s Nashik accommodation base to over 150 keys. The new resort is a premium direction for Sula’s vineyard stay business. Notably, The Haven is Sula’s first resort with a dedicated convention space, making it a multi-purpose resort perfect for corporate events large scale events and celebrations, which require a mix of nature, entertainment and business convenience.
Sula’s dedication to an interactive wine experience continues to be the hub. The estate welcomes more than 3,50,000 visitors every year, and The Haven guests will have the legendary York Winery literally next door. It is easy to indulge in gourmet food pairing and specially selected tastings of Sula’s award-winning wines, made on location.
Dining is a treat at Café Dia, the resort’s sunny, multi-cuisine eatery. The menu has been designed to perfectly pair with Sula’s award-winning wines, making each meal an upscale celebration. With three unique properties now operational, Sula Vineyards is solidifying its status as the gold standard for world-class hospitality in India’s fast-emerging wine capital. The Haven welcomes travellers to toast, rest and relax in an upscale new getaway.