This vineyard unveils its third resort in India’s wine capital Nashik

Sula’s dedication to an interactive wine experience continues to be the hub. The estate welcomes more than 3,50,000 visitors every year, and The Haven guests will have the legendary York Winery literally next door. It is easy to indulge in gourmet food pairing and specially selected tastings of Sula’s award-winning wines, made on location.

Dining is a treat at Café Dia, the resort’s sunny, multi-cuisine eatery. The menu has been designed to perfectly pair with Sula’s award-winning wines, making each meal an upscale celebration. With three unique properties now operational, Sula Vineyards is solidifying its status as the gold standard for world-class hospitality in India’s fast-emerging wine capital. The Haven welcomes travellers to toast, rest and relax in an upscale new getaway.