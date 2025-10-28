Snowmobiling: Top Indian spots where you can try this fun winter activity

How many times have you been to the beach and seen people riding a scooter or a sand mobile? Now imagine the same being done on snow! This is a very popular sport called snowmobiling, and yes, you can try it out in India as well. Sometimes synonymously or quite closely understood as being on the same track as snow-scooters, snowmobiling has a bigger vehicle. If you want to try your luck with this snow sport in winter, here’s what you need to know about the places they are offered as activities to the tourists and locals.
Here are the places which should be on your wish list if you want to engage in snowmobiling. But before booking, check what the weather office says about snowfall. With less snowfall or very heavy snowfall the activity will remain closed. So, double or triple check, if necessary, about the activity. Moreover, snowmobiling means very low temperature and chilly air, so you will have to wear suitable clothes in layers and then reach the venue.
In Heaven on Earth
Of course when we think of snow, the name that comes on top of your mind is Jammu & Kashmir. If you visit the place, keep a day for visiting Gulmarg and trying out snowmobiling. The round trip is about 3 kms long and spans from Gondola Phase I to Khilanmarg. If you are not very comfortable with a long ride then opt for a short one which spans around 1.5 kms and lasts for 10 minutes.
Interestingly, some operators also operate night trails, albeit for the professionals, for around 13 kms to the destination, which also includes a bonfire halt before returning to base. With mesmerising sceneries and one of the most sought-after snow tracks in the world, it is a safe option to opt for snowmobiling here. Moreover, for a short ride the costs start from Rs 1000, while for a return trip it is anywhere between Rs 2000-2500 (all cost figures are approximate).
In the Valley of Snow
Snow scootering and snowmobiling are common activities in the Solang Valley and Rohtang around Manali in Himachal Pradesh. December to February is the best time to drop in for a ride as the snow cover is of suitable thickness. However, the ride can be of shorter duration, say 15-20 minutes only. If it is your first time snowmobiling, then this is the perfect experience. The costing starts from Rs 700+ onwards per person and is dependent on the duration of the ride in general.
