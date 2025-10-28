Snowmobiling: Top Indian spots where you can try this fun winter activity

Here are the places which should be on your wish list if you want to engage in snowmobiling. But before booking, check what the weather office says about snowfall. With less snowfall or very heavy snowfall the activity will remain closed. So, double or triple check, if necessary, about the activity. Moreover, snowmobiling means very low temperature and chilly air, so you will have to wear suitable clothes in layers and then reach the venue.

In Heaven on Earth

Of course when we think of snow, the name that comes on top of your mind is Jammu & Kashmir. If you visit the place, keep a day for visiting Gulmarg and trying out snowmobiling. The round trip is about 3 kms long and spans from Gondola Phase I to Khilanmarg. If you are not very comfortable with a long ride then opt for a short one which spans around 1.5 kms and lasts for 10 minutes.

Interestingly, some operators also operate night trails, albeit for the professionals, for around 13 kms to the destination, which also includes a bonfire halt before returning to base. With mesmerising sceneries and one of the most sought-after snow tracks in the world, it is a safe option to opt for snowmobiling here. Moreover, for a short ride the costs start from Rs 1000, while for a return trip it is anywhere between Rs 2000-2500 (all cost figures are approximate).